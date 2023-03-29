Land Day 2023: Date, Facts and Why it is celebrated

In 1976, the Israeli government announced its plan to take land from Arab towns like Sakhnin and Arraba in Israel’s Galilee region for official use hich forced the Arab people to leave the area.

The National Committee for the Defense of Arab Lands was the first political group to call for a strike and the day they decided to do so was called as “Land Day”. On this day, people held protests, mostly in the places that were hurt. This was an important event because Arabs rarely protested in public before the 1970s. Arabs on both sides of the Israeli line came together because of this event.

The protest did not stop the plan to take over land and hundreds of people were hurt, and six people died. After 16 years, Palestine announced Land Day as a national holiday in the country and every year Palestinians all over the country protest and go on strike to mark the day.

It was in 2018 when this movement got a new boost when thousands of Palestinians celebrated Land Day by walking calmly towards the Gaza Strip’s border areas and it was called as “Great March of Return,”. The main aim of the march was to bring attention to the efforts of the people who took a stand against the land grabs. It was also a protest against Israel’s 10-year siege of Gaza. The major countries where the Palestinians celebrated Land Day include the U.S., Canada, Germany, Finland, France, and Belgium.