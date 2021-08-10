Islamic New Year 2021: Hijri New Year Wishes, Images, Messages

Muslims all around the globe are celebrating the Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri new year on Tuesday, 10 August.

The Islamic new year also marks the beginning of the month of Muharram, second most important month according to the Islamic calendar. The year has around 354 or 355 days, rough 11 days shorter in comparison to Gregorian calendar.

The first 10 days of Muharram are considered very important. This is the period when Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Imam Hussain died on the 10th day of Muharram, also know as Ashura.