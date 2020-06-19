The sixth International Yoga Day will be celebrated on Sunday, 21 June. It has been celebrated annually, ever since its inception in 2015. People across the world participate by performing Yoga and partaking in the festivities of the day with enthusiasm.It is believed that Yoga, as a practice, is about 5000 years old. It was developed as a way to achieve harmony and maintain balance between the heart and soul.International Yoga Day: When Is It Celebrated?International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21 June. The date was announced by the United Nations General Assembly on 11 December 2014.The declaration came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the UN Assembly in September 2014, on the importance of Yoga.International Yoga Day Contest Goes Online: Check Details & PrizesInternational Yoga Day 2020 Quotes, Messages IdeasYoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind and harmony of the soul creates the symphony of life. Have a Happy Yoga Day!Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy Yoga Day!Sun salutations can energize and warm you, even on the darkest, coldest winter day. Let this Yoga Day energize your life throughout the year. Happy Yoga Day!!Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what can’t be cured.Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul and mind in order to live healthy and live in peace. Wishing you a peaceful and healthy life on International Yoga Day.NCERT to Hold Yoga Olympiad 2020 Online: Check Quiz Details Here We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.