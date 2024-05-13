International PMO Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Activities For the Day

The history of PMOs dates back to more than a century ago, when the need to govern agricultural resources became apparent. In the early 20th century, the term "project management office" was first used to refer to these organisations. The first International PMO Day took place in May of 2023. The idea behind the day started the year before, at the PMO conference in London, 2022.

Today, the International PMO Day is celebrated by organisations in different industries, including government, healthcare, higher education, and transportation. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the role of PMOs in project management and promoting their importance in organisations.

No matter how you choose to celebrate International PMO Day, it is important to raise awareness about the important role that project management offices play in organisations. By taking the time to appreciate their work, you can show your appreciation for the PMOs who make it possible for your organisation to achieve its goals.