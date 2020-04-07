Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, Images, Cards, and Messages For Loved Ones

Hanuman Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva, is being celebrated across the country on 8 April this year.

Lord Hanuman is worshiped all over the country on Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is considered to be the god of strength, intelligence, and learning.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees offer special prayers to God and also worship to get rid of all their miseries and live a happy and healthy life. Devotees also observe a vrat (fast) on this day.