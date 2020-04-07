Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, Images, Cards, and Messages For Loved Ones
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Images, Quotes &amp; Messages: This year, the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman is being celebrated on 8 April.
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Images, Quotes & Messages: This year, the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman is being celebrated on 8 April.(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, Images, Cards, and Messages For Loved Ones

Hanuman Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva, is being celebrated across the country on 8 April this year.

Lord Hanuman is worshiped all over the country on Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is considered to be the god of strength, intelligence, and learning.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees offer special prayers to God and also worship to get rid of all their miseries and live a happy and healthy life. Devotees also observe a vrat (fast) on this day.

While people worship Lord Hanuman by following all the rituals, in the era of social media, people also send wishes and greetings to their family and friends on apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Greetings, Photos, Cards, and Messages

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in English
Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in English
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

"Wish you are accompanied with harmony and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti."

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in English
Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in English
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

"May God Hanumaan bless you with power and wisdom. Happy Hanuman Jayanti"

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in English
Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in English
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

"May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti"

Also Read : Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, Time and How to Celebrate Lord Hanuman

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in Hindi
Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in Hindi
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in Hindi
Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in Hindi
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

