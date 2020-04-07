Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, Images, Cards, and Messages For Loved Ones
Hanuman Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva, is being celebrated across the country on 8 April this year.
Lord Hanuman is worshiped all over the country on Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is considered to be the god of strength, intelligence, and learning.
On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees offer special prayers to God and also worship to get rid of all their miseries and live a happy and healthy life. Devotees also observe a vrat (fast) on this day.
While people worship Lord Hanuman by following all the rituals, in the era of social media, people also send wishes and greetings to their family and friends on apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.
Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Greetings, Photos, Cards, and Messages
"Wish you are accompanied with harmony and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti."
"May God Hanumaan bless you with power and wisdom. Happy Hanuman Jayanti"
"May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti"
