Google Celebrates Leap Year On 29 February With A Doodle

Google is celebrating leap year with a doodle on leap day, Saturday, 29 February 2020. 29 February is an added day in the calendar, which occurs in a span of four years. The doodle is an attempt at depicting this unusual occurrence.

In the doodle, Google has used three colours for the six-letter word 'GOOGLE'. Five letters of the word are in green whereas the centre ‘O’ is written with yellow. It also includes the numbers 28, 29 and one, which portrays the leap day. 28 is written inside the first ‘O’, 29 inside the second ‘O’ and 1 inside ‘G’ after the second ‘O’. It also focuses on the leap day by enlarging the centre letter 'O' in which 29 is written.