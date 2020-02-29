Google Celebrates Leap Year On 29 February With A Doodle
Google is celebrating leap year with a doodle on leap day, Saturday, 29 February 2020. 29 February is an added day in the calendar, which occurs in a span of four years. The doodle is an attempt at depicting this unusual occurrence.
In the doodle, Google has used three colours for the six-letter word 'GOOGLE'. Five letters of the word are in green whereas the centre ‘O’ is written with yellow. It also includes the numbers 28, 29 and one, which portrays the leap day. 28 is written inside the first ‘O’, 29 inside the second ‘O’ and 1 inside ‘G’ after the second ‘O’. It also focuses on the leap day by enlarging the centre letter 'O' in which 29 is written.
Leap Year Calculation
As we know and believe that the Earth takes the full revolution of the Sun in 365 days, in an astronomical year, the Earth takes 365 days and 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to complete the revolution of the Sun. The earth completes one round of sun in 365 days and approximately 6 hours in every four years. To keep the balance of the Earth, Sun and Moon, and not disturb the balance of the calendar system, one extra day is added every four years.
Leap Year History
Leap year was introduced in the time of the Roman Empire by the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar around 2000 years back. The Julian calendar was also named after him.
