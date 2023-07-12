Google Doodle Celebrates Famous South Asian Food ‘Pani Puri’; Read the History

The Google Doodle today, Wednesday, 12 July 2023, celebrates the popular South-Asian street food pani puri. We all know Indians are a fan of pani puri and they need no introduction of it. In India, this favourite snack item is known by different names like phuchka, golgappa, gup chup, tikki, etc. Pani puri is popular among a lot of people because it is the perfect blend of spiciness and sweetness. Today, Google is celebrating this item via a doodle.

Pani Puri is a street food that has a crispy shell stuffed with mashed potatoes, chickpeas, chillies, spices, salt, and lemon, and filled with flavoured waters. Google is celebrating this food item today via a doodle because on 12 July 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, won the World Record for offering around 51 flavours of pani puri.