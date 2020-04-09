Good Friday 2020: Quotes, Cards and Messages For Loved Ones

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday and Great Friday, will be celebrated on 10 April this year. The day is mostly observed by the Christian community and is a gazetted holiday in India. It day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Mount Calvary.

Good Friday is observed during the Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. Generally, Christians keep fasts and offer prayers to Jesus Christ. Churches also offer services, however, no bells are rung on this day and even priests wear black cassocks.

In this digital era, people also send photos and messages to their family and friends.