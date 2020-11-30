Final Lunar Eclipse of 2020: Check Timings; All You Need to Know
Unfortunately, sky watchers in India will not be able to see the eclipse as the Moon will be below the horizon.
The final penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to appear on Monday, 30 November. According to timeanddate.com, the lunar eclipse will start at 1:04 PM IST and end at around 5:22 PM IST.
Unfortunately, sky watchers in India will not be able to see the eclipse as the Moon will be below the horizon here. A number of live streams will be available online for interested viewers.
In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and the moon are imperfectly aligned, where the Earth blocks some of the sun’s light from reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or a part of the Moon with its outer shadow, also known as the penumbra.
This lunar eclipse is also known as the “Beaver Moon”. The name was given by Native Americans since it is associated with when beavers finish building their lodges, made of branches and mud, to prepare for winter.
Lima, Peru were first to see the penumbral eclipse at 2:32 AM (local time). While the penumbral eclipse will be detectable in parts of South America as the moon starts to set, people in Central Asia and Australia will be able to see it while the moon is rising.
When is the Next Eclipse?
The next eclipse is a solar eclipse on 14 December. The next lunar eclipse is slated to take place on 26 May 2021. It will be a total lunar eclipse.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.