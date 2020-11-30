Final Lunar Eclipse of 2020: Check Timings; All You Need to Know

The final penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to appear on Monday, 30 November. According to timeanddate.com, the lunar eclipse will start at 1:04 PM IST and end at around 5:22 PM IST.

Unfortunately, sky watchers in India will not be able to see the eclipse as the Moon will be below the horizon here. A number of live streams will be available online for interested viewers.

In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and the moon are imperfectly aligned, where the Earth blocks some of the sun’s light from reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or a part of the Moon with its outer shadow, also known as the penumbra.