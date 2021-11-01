Asterix and The Griffin: Bestselling Series Back With Its 39th Adventure
Asterix and Obelix are all set to go on their 39th adventure. Loved across the world, the bestselling series is back with its new comic, which revolves around the search for the terrifying griffin. The griffin is described as 'half-eagle and half-lion', who is both 'idolised and feared'.
In the freezing cold of Barbaricum, the Sarmatians face a terrible threat. The Romans are approaching in huge numbers to capture the Griffin and they’ve kidnapped the niece of the wise old Shaman, Fanciakuppov.
The cover of the new comic, titled 'Asterix and the Griffin', was unveiled in Paris some time back. The book will now be released worldwide.
Written by Jean-Yves Ferri and illustrated by Didier Conrad, this is the first Asterix book to be released after the death of the comic's co-creator, Albert Uderzo.
"When I started the book, I asked myself what actually remained as a country where I could send them," author Jean-Yves Ferri said in an interview. He added, "I decided on the East, and at first I had in mind a story that parodied the Cold War a bit. And, finally, I created this Griffin story, which is completely made up."
Some of the scenes of the book resemble Herge’s Tintin in Tibet. To which Ferri said, "I thought it would be funny to make an allusion to this volume, a slightly dreamy, somewhat strange story from the Tintin series. And here, too, it's the same thing —I think this Asterix album is a little different."
Jean-Yves Ferri is a French writer, designer, and colorist of comics. He was chosen as the writer for the next instalment of the Asterix series, created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo in 2011. Uderzo personally mentored him and Didier Conrad, who was subsequently announced as the artist. Didier Conrad (born 6 May 1959) is a French comics artist and writer. Since 2012, he has been the artist of the popular Asterix series.
