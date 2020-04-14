Happy Bengali New Year 2020: Wishes, Images, Cards, and Messages
Bengali New Year also known as Pahela Baishakh or Bangla Noboborsho is being celebrated in India on 14 April 2020. This day marks the beginning of the first day of the Bengali year, according to the Bengali calendar.
It is marked as a national holiday in some states like West Bengal, Tripura, and Northern Odisha and parts of Assam by people of Bengali heritage.
The date of the first day is set according to the lunisolar Bengali calendar. It falls in the month of Boishakh. This same day is celebrated in other parts of India traditionally, but with different names, like Vaisakhi in central and north India, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, etc.
On the occasion of Bengali new year, here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your family and friends.
Bengali New Year 2020 Wishes, Messages, and Images for Family and Friends
"Wishing you and your family a very Happy Bengali New Year. Have a great year ahead."
"On this auspicious day of Boishakh, I pray god to always shower his blessings upon you and your family. Shubho Naba Borsho."
"Hope this new year brings you joy, prosperity and good fortune in abundance. Shubho Naba Borsho."
"Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Bengali New Year. Stay happy always."
"Wishing you a very happy Pohela Boishakh. May all your dreams come true this new year."