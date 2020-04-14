Happy Bengali New Year 2020: Wishes, Images, Cards, and Messages

Bengali New Year also known as Pahela Baishakh or Bangla Noboborsho is being celebrated in India on 14 April 2020. This day marks the beginning of the first day of the Bengali year, according to the Bengali calendar.

It is marked as a national holiday in some states like West Bengal, Tripura, and Northern Odisha and parts of Assam by people of Bengali heritage.

The date of the first day is set according to the lunisolar Bengali calendar. It falls in the month of Boishakh. This same day is celebrated in other parts of India traditionally, but with different names, like Vaisakhi in central and north India, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, etc.

On the occasion of Bengali new year, here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your family and friends.