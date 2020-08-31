Bank Holidays in September 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday Lists

In the midst of rising cases due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 across the country, many banks have reduced the working hours of their employees to flatten the curve and promote.

In the month of September, festivals like Indra Jatra, Mahalaya, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi will be celebrated due to which banks in certain states will remain closed.

Apart from the festivals and national holidays, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Even as the bank branches will remain closed, customers can still complete transactions through online modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

However, some ATMs might not disburse cash. If you are planning any major cash payments on the mentioned dates below, please withdraw money in advance.