Bank Holidays in May 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday Lists Here
In the midst of nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

In the month of May, festivals like May Day, Eid-ul-Fitr, Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, Buddha Purnima etc, will be celebrated due to which banks in certain states will remain closed. Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

People are advised to complete their bank work accordingly to avoid any delay. To check the bank holidays in the month of May, check the list given below:

List of Bank Holidays in May 2020

DateDayHolidayBank Holiday In
01-May-20FridayMay DaySeveral states
03-May-20SundayWeekly OffSeveral states
07-May-20ThursdayBuddha PurnimaSeveral states
09-May-20SaturdaySecond SaturdaySeveral states
10-May-20SundayWeekly OffSeveral states
17-May-20SundayWeekly OffSeveral states
23-May-20SaturdayFourth SaturdaySeveral states
24-May-20SundayWeekly OffSeveral states
25-May-20MondayEid-ul-FitrSeveral states
31-May-20SundayWeekly OffSeveral states
21-May-20ThursdayShab-E-QadrJammu and Kashmir
22-May-20FridayJamat-ul-Vida
08-May-20FridayBirthday of Rabindranath TagoreWest Bengal

