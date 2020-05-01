Bank Holidays in May 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday Lists Here
In the midst of nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.
In the month of May, festivals like May Day, Eid-ul-Fitr, Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, Buddha Purnima etc, will be celebrated due to which banks in certain states will remain closed. Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.
People are advised to complete their bank work accordingly to avoid any delay. To check the bank holidays in the month of May, check the list given below:
List of Bank Holidays in May 2020
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Bank Holiday In
|01-May-20
|Friday
|May Day
|Several states
|03-May-20
|Sunday
|Weekly Off
|Several states
|07-May-20
|Thursday
|Buddha Purnima
|Several states
|09-May-20
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Several states
|10-May-20
|Sunday
|Weekly Off
|Several states
|17-May-20
|Sunday
|Weekly Off
|Several states
|23-May-20
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Several states
|24-May-20
|Sunday
|Weekly Off
|Several states
|25-May-20
|Monday
|Eid-ul-Fitr
|Several states
|31-May-20
|Sunday
|Weekly Off
|Several states
|21-May-20
|Thursday
|Shab-E-Qadr
|Jammu and Kashmir
|22-May-20
|Friday
|Jamat-ul-Vida
|08-May-20
|Friday
|Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore
|West Bengal
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
