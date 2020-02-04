Bank Holidays 2020: List of Festivals and Holidays In February
In the month of February, states across the country will celebrate different festivals. These bank holidays differ from one city to another and are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
We have, therefore, curated a list of bank holidays in the month of February. Mentioned below are the festivals that will be celebrated in states across the country.
Bank Holidays in February 2020
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Celebrated in
|15-Feb
|Saturday
|Lui-Ngai-Ni
|Manipur
|19-Feb
|Wednesday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|Maharashtra
|20-Feb
|Thursday
|Arunachal Statehood Day and Mizoram State Day
|Arunchal Pradesh and Mizoram, respectively
|21-Feb
|Friday
|Maha Shivratri
|Several states
|24 to 26 February 2020
|Monday to Wednesday
|Losar
|Sikkim
Besides the holidays mentioned in the table, banks, including public, private, foreign, cooperative, regional rural and local banks will b closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and every Sunday.
Banks will be closed on 15 February in Manipur as Lui-Ngai-Ni will be celebrated on that day. Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will be celebrated in Maharashtra on 19 February. The list of holidays concludes with the festival of Losar, which will be celebrated from 24 to 26 February in Sikkim.
