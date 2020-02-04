Bank Holidays 2020: List of Festivals and Holidays In February
Bank Holidays in February 2020. This is a state-wise list of all bank holidays in the month of February 2020.
In the month of February, states across the country will celebrate different festivals. These bank holidays differ from one city to another and are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

We have, therefore, curated a list of bank holidays in the month of February. Mentioned below are the festivals that will be celebrated in states across the country.

Bank Holidays in February 2020

DateDayHolidayCelebrated in
15-FebSaturdayLui-Ngai-NiManipur
19-FebWednesdayChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj JayantiMaharashtra
20-FebThursdayArunachal Statehood Day and Mizoram State DayArunchal Pradesh and Mizoram, respectively
21-FebFridayMaha ShivratriSeveral states
24 to 26 February 2020Monday to WednesdayLosarSikkim

Besides the holidays mentioned in the table, banks, including public, private, foreign, cooperative, regional rural and local banks will b closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and every Sunday.

Banks will be closed on 15 February in Manipur as Lui-Ngai-Ni will be celebrated on that day. Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will be celebrated in Maharashtra on 19 February. The list of holidays concludes with the festival of Losar, which will be celebrated from 24 to 26 February in Sikkim.

