Baisakhi 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards, and Messages For Loved Ones

The festival of Vaisakhi also known as Baisakhi will be celebrated in India on Monday, 13 April 2020. It is one of the most prominent festivals among the Sikh community, where the festival is observed as the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors, under Guru Gobind Singh, in 1966.

In Hinduism and according to the Hindu calendar, the festival marks the Solar new year. It is celebrated as the first day of the month of Vaisakha and is also celebrated as a spring harvest festival among the Hindus and Sikhs.