Baisakhi 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards, and Messages For Loved Ones
The festival of Vaisakhi also known as Baisakhi will be celebrated in India on Monday, 13 April 2020. It is one of the most prominent festivals among the Sikh community, where the festival is observed as the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors, under Guru Gobind Singh, in 1966.
In Hinduism and according to the Hindu calendar, the festival marks the Solar new year. It is celebrated as the first day of the month of Vaisakha and is also celebrated as a spring harvest festival among the Hindus and Sikhs.
This festival mostly falls on 13 or 14 April every year. As the festival has a great significance among the Sikh community, it is widely celebrated in the state of Punjab in India, where people celebrate by practicing Bhangda (cultural dance).
Apart from this, people also send wishes and messages to their loved ones through various social media apps.
Baisakhi 2020 Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages and Cards
"May Waheguru be with you in all your endeavours on Vaisakhi and always!"
"Time to celebrate the golden fields and rich harvest."
"May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest."
