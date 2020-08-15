Hum Hongey Kaamyaab: Airtel’s Musical Tribute To COVID-19 warriors

This Independence Day, Airtel brings together 20 Indian artists to pay an emotional musical tribute to our frontline warriors. This effort is a salute to the indomitable spirit of those that are working tirelessly so that we can stay safe in our homes. The artists collaborated over video calls to deliver a rousing rendition of "Hum Hongey Kaamyaab" across different languages. We shall & we will overcome this period of crisis together because we are #ConnectedForEachOther.

Credits:

Hum Hongey Kaamyaab - adapted from the song 'We Shall Overcome' originally written by - Pete Seeger, Guy Carawan, Zilphia Horton, Frank Hamilton. Translated in Hindi originally by poet Girija Kumar Mathur.

Artists and vocalists:

Anindo Bose - Keyboards and overall arrangement/production

Aditya Balani - Guitars

Mehtab Ali Niazi - Sitar

MT Aditya Srinivasan - Tabla

Pt. Ajay Prasanna - Flute

Viveick Rajagopalan - Mridangam



Avanti Patel

Benny Dayal

Bipul Chettri

Pavithra Chari

Rahul Ram

Rashmeet Kaur

Rathijit Bhattacharjee

Shilpa Rao

Sonali Dogra

Tipriti Kharbangar

Ujwal Nagar

Vasu Dixit

Vasundhara Vee

Vibha Saraf



Mixed and Mastered by Anindo Bose at Plug ‘n’ Play Studios, New Delhi