Hum Hongey Kaamyaab: Airtel’s Musical Tribute To COVID-19 warriors
This effort is a salute to the indomitable spirit of those that are working tirelessly for our safety.
This Independence Day, Airtel brings together 20 Indian artists to pay an emotional musical tribute to our frontline warriors. This effort is a salute to the indomitable spirit of those that are working tirelessly so that we can stay safe in our homes. The artists collaborated over video calls to deliver a rousing rendition of "Hum Hongey Kaamyaab" across different languages. We shall & we will overcome this period of crisis together because we are #ConnectedForEachOther.
Credits:
Hum Hongey Kaamyaab - adapted from the song 'We Shall Overcome' originally written by - Pete Seeger, Guy Carawan, Zilphia Horton, Frank Hamilton. Translated in Hindi originally by poet Girija Kumar Mathur.
Artists and vocalists:
Anindo Bose - Keyboards and overall arrangement/production
Aditya Balani - Guitars
Mehtab Ali Niazi - Sitar
MT Aditya Srinivasan - Tabla
Pt. Ajay Prasanna - Flute
Viveick Rajagopalan - Mridangam
Avanti Patel
Benny Dayal
Bipul Chettri
Pavithra Chari
Rahul Ram
Rashmeet Kaur
Rathijit Bhattacharjee
Shilpa Rao
Sonali Dogra
Tipriti Kharbangar
Ujwal Nagar
Vasu Dixit
Vasundhara Vee
Vibha Saraf
Mixed and Mastered by Anindo Bose at Plug ‘n’ Play Studios, New Delhi
