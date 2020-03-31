April Fool’s Day 2020: Jokes, Messages For Friends & Family
April Fool's Day is celebrated on the first day of the month of April around the world. On this day, people tend to pulls pranks and crack jokes on each other.
This year, April Fool's Day will be celebrated in the middle of a nationwide lockdown. As people won't be able to move around and prank their friends and family, we have got some jokes which you can share among your friends and family.
April Fool's Day Jokes and Messages For Friends and Family
What is the difference between a wise person and a fool?
A wise person sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)