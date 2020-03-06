Today’s Amazon Quiz Answers For 6 March: Win Sony PlayStation 4

Q1. Which plant was added to the Guinness Book of Records as the fastest growing plant on earth?

Answer- Bamboo

Q2. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we see Hulk as a green-colored giant superhero. But what color was he meant to be originally?

Answer- Grey

Q3. Which of the 7 continents of the world has the most number of countries?

Answer- Africa

Q4. Which country is referred to as ‘the land of a thousand lakes’?

Answer- Finland

Q5. Which Oscar winning Hollywood star is of Indian descent and was given the name Krishna Pandit Bhanji at the time of his birth?

Answer- Sir Ben Kingsley