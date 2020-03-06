Today’s Amazon Quiz Answers For 6 March: Win Sony PlayStation 4
Amazon Quiz Questions and Answers For 6 March 2020
Amazon Quiz Questions and Answers For 6 March 2020(Photo Courtesy: Quint)

Today’s Amazon Quiz Answers For 6 March: Win Sony PlayStation 4

The Quint
Lifestyle

Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Amazon Quiz prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 6 March 2020.

Loading...

Amazon Quiz Answers 6 March 2020

Q1. Which plant was added to the Guinness Book of Records as the fastest growing plant on earth?

Answer- Bamboo

Q2. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we see Hulk as a green-colored giant superhero. But what color was he meant to be originally?

Answer- Grey

Q3. Which of the 7 continents of the world has the most number of countries?

Answer- Africa

Q4. Which country is referred to as ‘the land of a thousand lakes’?

Answer- Finland

Q5. Which Oscar winning Hollywood star is of Indian descent and was given the name Krishna Pandit Bhanji at the time of his birth?

Answer- Sir Ben Kingsley

  • Amazon Quiz Contest Details
  1. Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Sony PlayStation 4
  2. Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
  3. Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 6 March 2020
  4. Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
  • Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Previous Prizes
(Photo Courtesy: Amazon App)
  • Amazon Quiz Rewards

Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:

To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.

Follow our Lifestyle section for more stories.

    Loading...