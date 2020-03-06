Today’s Amazon Quiz Answers For 6 March: Win Sony PlayStation 4
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Amazon Quiz prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 6 March 2020.
Amazon Quiz Answers 6 March 2020
Q1. Which plant was added to the Guinness Book of Records as the fastest growing plant on earth?
Answer- Bamboo
Q2. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we see Hulk as a green-colored giant superhero. But what color was he meant to be originally?
Answer- Grey
Q3. Which of the 7 continents of the world has the most number of countries?
Answer- Africa
Q4. Which country is referred to as ‘the land of a thousand lakes’?
Answer- Finland
Q5. Which Oscar winning Hollywood star is of Indian descent and was given the name Krishna Pandit Bhanji at the time of his birth?
Answer- Sir Ben Kingsley
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Sony PlayStation 4
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 6 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
