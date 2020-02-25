Amazon Quiz Answers 25 Feb: Chance To Win Sony 1000XM3 Headphones

Q1. Who played the role of an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler in the movie Jojo Rabbit?

Answer- Taika Waititi

Q2. Which Vietnamese city, with a dazzling new street circuit, is the latest addition to the F1 calendar?

Answer- Hanoi

Q3. Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra has been renamed after which late Union Minister?

Answer- Sushma Swaraj

Q4. As per the Guinness World Records, the current oldest living man on the earth belongs to which country?

Answer- Japan

Q5. ________ is the highest award for a military unit in India. It was recently bestowed on INS Shivaji which comprises of 130 Officers and 630 sailors of the Indian Navy. (Fill in the Blank)

Answer-President’s Colour