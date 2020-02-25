Amazon Quiz Answers 25 Feb: Chance To Win Sony 1000XM3 Headphones
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Amazon Quiz prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 25 February 2020.
Amazon Sony 1000XM3 Headphones Quiz Answers 25 February 2020
Q1. Who played the role of an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler in the movie Jojo Rabbit?
Answer- Taika Waititi
Q2. Which Vietnamese city, with a dazzling new street circuit, is the latest addition to the F1 calendar?
Answer- Hanoi
Q3. Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra has been renamed after which late Union Minister?
Answer- Sushma Swaraj
Q4. As per the Guinness World Records, the current oldest living man on the earth belongs to which country?
Answer- Japan
Q5. ________ is the highest award for a military unit in India. It was recently bestowed on INS Shivaji which comprises of 130 Officers and 630 sailors of the Indian Navy. (Fill in the Blank)
Answer-President’s Colour
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Sony 1000XM3 Headphones
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 25 February 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.