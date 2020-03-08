Amazon Quiz Answers 8 March: Get a Chance To Win A Poco F1 Mobile
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Amazon Quiz prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 8 March 2020.
Amazon Quiz Answers 8 March 2020
Question 1. Which ground will host the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 today on the occasion of International woman’s day?
Answers – MCG
Question 2. In 2019, Jayshree Vyas became the first independent woman director appointed by which stock exchange?
Answers – Bombay Stock Exchange
Question 3. What is the capital of Norway?
Answers – Oslo
Question 4. The number ‘0’ does NOT have an equivalent in Roman numerals. (True or False)
Answers – True
Question 5. Parveena Ahanger who appeared on BBC’s 2019 list of 100 most inspiring woman is known as the Iron Lady of ___. Fill in the blanks
Answers – Kashmir
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Poco F1 Mobile
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 8 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Previous Contest Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )