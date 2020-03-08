Amazon Quiz Answers 8 March: Get a Chance To Win A Poco F1 Mobile

Question 1. Which ground will host the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 today on the occasion of International woman’s day?

Answers – MCG

Question 2. In 2019, Jayshree Vyas became the first independent woman director appointed by which stock exchange?

Answers – Bombay Stock Exchange

Question 3. What is the capital of Norway?

Answers – Oslo

Question 4. The number ‘0’ does NOT have an equivalent in Roman numerals. (True or False)

Answers – True

Question 5. Parveena Ahanger who appeared on BBC’s 2019 list of 100 most inspiring woman is known as the Iron Lady of ___. Fill in the blanks

Answers – Kashmir