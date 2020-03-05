Amazon Quiz Answers 5 March: Win ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Today
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Amazon Quiz prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 5 March 2020.
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 5 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 5 March 2020
Q1. Who among these was NOT named in the Asia XI squad for a series to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman?
Answer- Rohit Sharma
Q2. The foundation stone for the Army headquarters new building was recently laid. What has it been christened as?
Answer- Thal Sena Bhawan
Q3. @ gypsyking101 is the Instagram handle of which famous person currently in the news?
Answer- Tyson Fury
Q4. Which of these has been declared the theme for National Science Day 2020, by the government’s Department of Science & Technology?
Answer- Women in Science
Q5. Who is known as the ‘Waterman of India’ and is renowned for his conservational efforts in bringing back many rivers, and increasing the water table level in Rajasthan?
Answer- Dr. Rajendra Singh
- Amazon Quiz Previous Contest Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )