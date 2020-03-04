Amazon Quiz Answers 4 March: Todays Winner Will Get a Nokia 7.2

Q1. Which famous basketball player nicknamed himself the ‘Black Mamba’ after watching Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’?

Answer- Kobe Bryant

Q2. US first lady Melania Trump, attended which of these classes at Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Delhi?

Answer- Happiness Class

Q3. On 25th February, India observed the first anniversary of which of these famous structures?

Answer- National War Memorial

Q4. Which of these comic book characters has been a guest of the Maharaja of Gaipajama?

Answer- Tintin

Q5. Which of these organisations declared 2020 as the ‘Year of the Nurse and Midwife’?

Answer- WHO