Amazon Quiz Answers 4 March: Todays Winner Will Get a Nokia 7.2
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Amazon Quiz prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 4 March 2020.
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Nokia 7.2
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 4 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 4 March 2020
Q1. Which famous basketball player nicknamed himself the ‘Black Mamba’ after watching Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’?
Answer- Kobe Bryant
Q2. US first lady Melania Trump, attended which of these classes at Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Delhi?
Answer- Happiness Class
Q3. On 25th February, India observed the first anniversary of which of these famous structures?
Answer- National War Memorial
Q4. Which of these comic book characters has been a guest of the Maharaja of Gaipajama?
Answer- Tintin
Q5. Which of these organisations declared 2020 as the ‘Year of the Nurse and Midwife’?
Answer- WHO
Amazon Quiz Previous Contest Prizes

Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs.
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
