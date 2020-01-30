Amazon Quiz Answers 30 Jan:Chance To Win ₹5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz answers, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win ₹5,000 Amazon Pay Balance today.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 30 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 15 February 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 30 January 2020
Question 1. Imtiaz Ali has directed two movies with the same name, one released in 2009 and the other will be released in 2020. Name the film.
Answer – Love Aaj Kal
Question 2. Jair Bolsonaro, the chief guest on the 2020 Republic Day, is the current president of which country?
Answer – Brazil
Question 3. Nashik valley in India is well known for production of which of these?
Answer – Wine
Question 4. Today, 2 minutes of silence is observed at 11AM in India to mark the death anniversary of which national figure?
Answer – Mahatma Gandhi
Question 5. Radha Krishna Mathur is the 1st Lieutenant Governor of which Indian territory?
Answer – Ladakh
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
