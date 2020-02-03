Amazon Quiz Answers 3 February: Winner Gets ₹20,000 (4 Winner)
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz answers, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win ₹20,000 (4 Winner)
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹20,000 (4 Winner)
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 3 February 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 15 February 2020
Amazon ₹20,000 (4 Winner) Quiz Answers 3 February 2020
Q1. What is the name of the humanoid robot from ISRO that will travel on the first test flight of the Gaganyaan mission?
Answer- Vyommitra
Q2. Uber recently announced a partnership with which company to mass produce ‘air taxis’?
Answer- Hyundai
Q3. Which of these sportspeople has been awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2020?
Answer- PV Sindhu
Q4. Which famous character actor is playing the role of Indian team manager PR Man Singh in the movie 83?
Answer- Pankaj Tripathi
Q5. Irish conductor Eímear Noone is to set to become the first woman to conduct the orches
Answer- Oscars
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.