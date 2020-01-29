Amazon Quiz Answers 29 January: Winner Gets Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz answers, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 29 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 15 February 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 29 January 2020
Question 1. Which of these global forums is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020?
Answer – World Economic Forum
Question 2. Which of these is the title of a 2020 Hindi film starring Hema Malini?
Answer – Shimla Mirchi
Question 3. Which Bharat Ratna awardee was often referred to as Sudhakantha?
Answer – Bhupen Hazarika
Question 4. Who among these was one of the military leaders of Shivaji Maharaj?
Answer – Tanaji
Question 5. Which country has recently announced the Space Domain Mission Unit to counter threats against satellites?
Answer – Japan
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
