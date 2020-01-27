Amazon Quiz Answers 27 January: Winner Gets 20K Amazon Pay Balance
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz answers, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win exciting prizes
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 27 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 27 January 2020
Question 1. The root “hibern” in the word “hibernate” relates to which of these?
Answer – winter
Question 2. Which Indian is the current Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund?
Answer – Gita Gopinath
Question 3. Who was the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade?
Answer – Tanya Shergill
Question 4. Which cricketer recently won the ‘Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy’ for ICC Player of the Year?
Answer – Ben Stokes
Question 5. Which of these countries receives 20,000 tulips each year as a gift from the Netherlands?
Answer – Canada
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
