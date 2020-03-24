Amazon Quiz Answers 24 March: Win Bose Sound Touch 20 Speakers
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Bose Sound Touch 20 Speakers Amazon Quiz prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Bose Sound Touch 20 Speakers
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 24 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 April 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 24 March 2020
Q1. In the movie Onward, if Tom Holland is the voice for Ian Lightfoot, which fellow MCU star is the voice for Ian’s brother Barley?
Answer- Chris Pratt
Q2. President Ram Nath Kovind recently administered the oath of office to Mr. Bimal Julka for which post?
Answer- Chief Information Commissioner
Q3. The World Boxing Council has created a championship belt, embellished with purple and gold colors, in honour of which NBA legend?
Answer- Kobe Bryant
Q4. To whom did Mukesh Ambani lose the tag of Asia’s richest man, after a $5 billion plus loss, in part due to collapse of oil prices?
Answer- Jack Ma
Q5. Which is the name of the dedicated storefront on Amazon.in to display ‘women entrepreneurs’ products to customers across the country?
Answer- Saheli
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
