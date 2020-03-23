Amazon Quiz Answers 23 March: Chance To Win 50K Amazon Pay Balance

Q1. The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has lifted up restrictions to allow Indian airlines to provide what service to all its passengers?

Answer- In-flight Wi-Fi

Q2. Tintin Eleonora Emman is the middle name of which famous activist?

Answer- Greta Thunberg

Q3. After PM Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth, which actor is set to feature in an edition of ace adventurer Bear Grylls’s ‘Man vs Wild’ show?

Answer- Akshay Kumar

Q4. Which English Premier League team’s 44-game unbeaten run came to an end after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Watford on February 29th?

Answer- Liverpool

Q5. Indian tycoon Yusuff Ali, has become the first Indian to receive Saudi Arabia’s premium residency. He is which company’s chairman?

Answer- Lulu Group