Amazon Quiz Answers 23 March: Chance To Win 50K Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 23 March 2020.
Amazon Quiz Answers For 23 March 2020
Q1. The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has lifted up restrictions to allow Indian airlines to provide what service to all its passengers?
Answer- In-flight Wi-Fi
Q2. Tintin Eleonora Emman is the middle name of which famous activist?
Answer- Greta Thunberg
Q3. After PM Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth, which actor is set to feature in an edition of ace adventurer Bear Grylls’s ‘Man vs Wild’ show?
Answer- Akshay Kumar
Q4. Which English Premier League team’s 44-game unbeaten run came to an end after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Watford on February 29th?
Answer- Liverpool
Q5. Indian tycoon Yusuff Ali, has become the first Indian to receive Saudi Arabia’s premium residency. He is which company’s chairman?
Answer- Lulu Group
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 23 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 April 2020
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
