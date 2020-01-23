Amazon Quiz Answers 23 January: Winner Gets Rs 10K Payback Balance
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Rs 10,000 Amazon Payback Balance prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 23 January 2019.
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Rs 10,000 Amazon Payback Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 23 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers - 23 January 2020
Question 1. Who is the only batsman to score more than 1000 runs in Test cricket in 2019?
Answer – Marnus Labuschagne
Question 2. Which famous freedom fighter born on 28th January, 1865 was also known as ‘Punjab Kesari’?
Answer – Lala Lajpat Rai
Question 3. Which of these popular Sitcom characters has Italian American roots and is also 1/16th Portuguese? (Hint: This character does NOT like sharing food and always asks you how you’re doing.)
Answer – Joey Tribbiani
Question 4. The 101st birth anniversary of which poet on 14th January, was observed by Google with a special doodle dedicated to him?
Answer – Kaifi Azmi
Question 5. Which of these famous Bollywood personalities is among the producers for the movie Chhapaak?
Answer – Deepika Padukone
- Amazon Quiz Answers - 22 January 2020
Q1. Janhvi Kapoor is starring in an upcoming biopic based on which Indian Air Force pilot?
Answer: Gunjan Saxena
Q2. Pravasiya Bharatiya Divas celebrated on 9th January, celebrates the return of which national figure from South Africa to India on 9th January, 1915?
Answer: Mahatma Gandhi
Q3. The flag of which of these nations features the least number of stars?
Answer: Vietnam
Q4. The theme song of which TV series starts with the lines ‘Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state’?
Answer: The Big Bang Theory
Q5. Who has been nominated in both the Best Actress in a Leading Role, and the Best Supporting actress category for this year’s Oscars?
Answer: Scarlett Johansson
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
