Amazon Quiz Answers 23 January: Winner Gets Rs 10K Payback Balance

Question 1. Who is the only batsman to score more than 1000 runs in Test cricket in 2019?

Answer – Marnus Labuschagne

Question 2. Which famous freedom fighter born on 28th January, 1865 was also known as ‘Punjab Kesari’?

Answer – Lala Lajpat Rai

Question 3. Which of these popular Sitcom characters has Italian American roots and is also 1/16th Portuguese? (Hint: This character does NOT like sharing food and always asks you how you’re doing.)

Answer – Joey Tribbiani

Question 4. The 101st birth anniversary of which poet on 14th January, was observed by Google with a special doodle dedicated to him?

Answer – Kaifi Azmi

Question 5. Which of these famous Bollywood personalities is among the producers for the movie Chhapaak?

Answer – Deepika Padukone