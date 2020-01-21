Amazon Quiz Answers 21 Jan: Win Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail today's Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera Amazon Quiz answers, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win exciting prizes
How To Play Amazon Quiz Daily Contest?
- Download the Amazon app from Google Playstore
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 21 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera Quiz 21 January 2020 Answers
Q1. ADNEC, the venue for the ‘World Future Energy Summit 2020’ is located in which city?
Answer- Abu Dhabi
Q2. Few of the names of editions of which reality show are ‘Your Gang, Your Glory’, ‘Rising’, ‘Extreme’, ‘Real Heroes’ and ‘Revolution’?
Answer- Roadies
Q3. GS Lakshmi is the first woman to do what in the world of cricket?
Answer- Match referee for a men’s ODI
Q4. Which of these movies received the most number of Oscar Nominations in 2020? (Hint: It has received 11 Oscar nominations)
Answer- Joker
Q5. The 2020 edition of which league featuring teams such as the Raptors, Warriors, Hunters, Rockets started on January 20th, 2020?
Answer-Premier Badminton League
