Amazon Quiz 20 January 2020: Win Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Q1. Which city will play host to the 2022 Commonwealth Games (though there is a proposal to stage archery events in India) ?

Answer- Birmingham

Q2. Which film won the ‘Best Motion picture- drama’ award in the Golden Globe awards 2020?

Answer- 1917

Q3. The Kolkata port has recently been renamed after which Indian politician?

Answer- Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Q4. The Delhi-Udaipur Express train is named after which famous horse? (Hint: It was ridden by Maharana Pratap in battle and by millions of Indians as a scooter in the 90s)

Answer- Chetak

Q5. Which country recently launched the world’s largest radio telescope ‘Sky Eye’ to hunt for extraterrestrial life?

Answer-China