Amazon Quiz 20 January 2020: Win Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. Today’s lucky winners will ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
Amazon Quiz 20 January 2020 Answers
Q1. Which city will play host to the 2022 Commonwealth Games (though there is a proposal to stage archery events in India) ?
Answer- Birmingham
Q2. Which film won the ‘Best Motion picture- drama’ award in the Golden Globe awards 2020?
Answer- 1917
Q3. The Kolkata port has recently been renamed after which Indian politician?
Answer- Syama Prasad Mukherjee
Q4. The Delhi-Udaipur Express train is named after which famous horse? (Hint: It was ridden by Maharana Pratap in battle and by millions of Indians as a scooter in the 90s)
Answer- Chetak
Q5. Which country recently launched the world’s largest radio telescope ‘Sky Eye’ to hunt for extraterrestrial life?
Answer-China
Amazon Quiz Answers For 19 January
Question 1. The upcoming movie Panga stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of a national level player of which sport?
Answer – Kabaddi
Question 2. TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) from which space agency recently discovered a new habitable exoplanet?
Answer – NASA
Question . Cary Joji Fukunaga is the director of the 25th installment in which film franchise?
Answer – James Bond
Question 4. Which country will leave the European Union before 31st January 2020 after a parliament vote in support of the decision?
Answer – Great Britain
Question 5. Which Indian state organizes the International Kite Festival every January?
Answer – Gujarat
How To Play Amazon Quiz Daily Contest?
- Download the Amazon app from Google Playstore
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs.
To take the quiz, you first need to log in on the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
- This Contest will commence on 8th December 2019 From 8:00:00 A.M. (IST) To 12:59:59 P.M. (IST)
- In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on the Amazon.in App.
- Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.
- Thereafter, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.
- The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.
- The declared lucky winner(s) will be eligible for winning Exciting Prizes