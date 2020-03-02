Amazon Quiz Answers 2 March: Win 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance Today

Q1. Which of these former Indian Prime Ministers born on 29th February first became Prime Minister at the age of 81?

Answer- Morarji Desai

Q2. Which Indian sportsperson won ESPN’s Female Sportsperson of the Year award for the third consecutive year?

Answer- PV Sindhu

Q3. ‘Unleash the Madness’ is the tagline of which recent Bollywood movie?

Answer- Malang

Q4. Amazon’s chief executive Jeff Bezos recently committed $10 billion to address which of these causes?

Answer- Climate change

Q5. The movie Sonchiriya which shared the Filmfare Critics award for Best Film is set in which of these regions?

Answer-Chambal