Amazon Quiz Answers 2 March: Win 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance Today
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Amazon Quiz prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 2 March 2020.
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 2 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 2 March 2020
Q1. Which of these former Indian Prime Ministers born on 29th February first became Prime Minister at the age of 81?
Answer- Morarji Desai
Q2. Which Indian sportsperson won ESPN’s Female Sportsperson of the Year award for the third consecutive year?
Answer- PV Sindhu
Q3. ‘Unleash the Madness’ is the tagline of which recent Bollywood movie?
Answer- Malang
Q4. Amazon’s chief executive Jeff Bezos recently committed $10 billion to address which of these causes?
Answer- Climate change
Q5. The movie Sonchiriya which shared the Filmfare Critics award for Best Film is set in which of these regions?
Answer-Chambal
- Amazon Quiz Previous Contest Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )