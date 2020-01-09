Amazon Quiz Answers 9 January 2020, Win ₹10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Q1- The barbs along the back, the ribbons of twisted steel, the jagged ends of swords and knives all tangled up’. Which throne is being described here by Stannis Baratheon in Game of thrones ?

Answer: The Iron Throne

Q2- The speeches and writings of this famous leader born on December 26th, 1893 are found in the ‘Little Red Book’. Name the leader.

Answer: Mao Zedong

Q3- The central character of the ‘Mardaani’ movie series is Shivani Roy. Which ruler’s name is also her middle name?

Answer: Shivaji

Q4- Sabroom SEZ (Special Economic Zone) focussed on the agro based food processing sector is the first SEZ in which state?

Answer: Tripura

Q5- Pakyong Airport is the first airport of which state?

Answer: Sikkim