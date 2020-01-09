Amazon Quiz Answers 9 January 2020, Win ₹10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon Quiz 9 January 2020 - Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop.
Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s ₹10,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 9 January 2020.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 9 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
₹10,000 Amazon Pay Balance Amazon Quiz Answers - 9 January 2020
Q1. Which of these is a high-speed satellite internet product development project from Amazon?
Answer: Project Kuiper
Q2. Which upcoming movie starring Ajay Devgan features the Battle of Sinhagad fought in 1670?
Answer: Tanhaji
Q3. How do we better know singer Park Jae-sang born on 31st December, who became a worldwide phenomenon in 2012? (Hint : Gangnam style!!)
Answer: Psy
Q4. Which extremely popular video sharing app was launched in 2017 by Chinese developer ByteDance, for markets outside of China?
Answer: TikTok
Q5. Phobophobia is the fear of what?
Answer: Phobias
Amazon Quiz 8 December 2020 Answers
Q1- The barbs along the back, the ribbons of twisted steel, the jagged ends of swords and knives all tangled up’. Which throne is being described here by Stannis Baratheon in Game of thrones ?
Answer: The Iron Throne
Q2- The speeches and writings of this famous leader born on December 26th, 1893 are found in the ‘Little Red Book’. Name the leader.
Answer: Mao Zedong
Q3- The central character of the ‘Mardaani’ movie series is Shivani Roy. Which ruler’s name is also her middle name?
Answer: Shivaji
Q4- Sabroom SEZ (Special Economic Zone) focussed on the agro based food processing sector is the first SEZ in which state?
Answer: Tripura
Q5- Pakyong Airport is the first airport of which state?
Answer: Sikkim
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
