Amazon Quiz Answers 19 Feb: Winner Gets Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. Today’s lucky winners will get Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 19 February 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Today Quiz - 17 February 2020
Question 1. The Currency Of Costa Rica, The Colon Is Named After Which Famous Personality?
Answer – Christopher Colombus
Question 2. Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino And Joe Pesci All Lost In A Category At The 2020 Oscars, Who Won The Award In That Category?
Answer – Brad Pitt
Question 3. 12 Year Old Kaamya Karthikeyan Has Recently Become The Youngest To Climb The Highest Peak In Which Continent?
Answer – South America
Question 4. Optophobia Is The Fear Of What?
Answer – Fear Of Opening One’s Eyes
Question 5. Who Among The Following Made His First ODI Century During The India Vs New Zealand ODI Series In 2020?
Answer – Shreyas Iyar
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
