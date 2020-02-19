Amazon Quiz Answers 19 Feb: Winner Gets Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Question 1. The Currency Of Costa Rica, The Colon Is Named After Which Famous Personality?

Answer – Christopher Colombus

Question 2. Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino And Joe Pesci All Lost In A Category At The 2020 Oscars, Who Won The Award In That Category?

Answer – Brad Pitt

Question 3. 12 Year Old Kaamya Karthikeyan Has Recently Become The Youngest To Climb The Highest Peak In Which Continent?

Answer – South America

Question 4. Optophobia Is The Fear Of What?

Answer – Fear Of Opening One’s Eyes

Question 5. Who Among The Following Made His First ODI Century During The India Vs New Zealand ODI Series In 2020?

Answer – Shreyas Iyar