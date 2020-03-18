Amazon Quiz Answers 18 March: Chance To Win Oppo Reno2 Z
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz Daily Contest prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Oppo Reno2 Z
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 18 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 18 March 2020
Q1. Which of these Amazon Prime series features Srikanth Tiwari, an intelligence officer for T.A.S.C as the central character?
ans- The Family Man
Q2. Bolt Mobility is an electric scooter rental company co-founded by which famous sportsperson?
ans- Usain Bolt
Q3. What was the first international agreement to affirm the principle of gender equality?
ans- UN Charter
Q4. Sneha Mohandoss, Malvika Iyer, Arifa, Kalpana Ramesh, Vijaya Pawar, Kalavati and Veena Devi – all took over what on 8th March, 2020?
ans- Prime Minister’s twitter handle
Q5. Which singer in the news for her performance at a sporting event, is known for singles such as ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’?
ans-Katy Perry
- Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.