Amazon Quiz Answers 18 Jan: Winner Gets Bose Soundsport Headphones
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for dekstop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail today's Bose Soundsport Headphones Amazon Quiz prize, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers.
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Bose Soundsport Headphones
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 18 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers - 18 January 2020
Question 1. What is likely to be conducted in India between April 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 using a mobile phone application for the first time?
Ans- Census
Question 2. The orange traffic cone logo of which software wears a Santa hat for the festive season (December 18th- January 1st)?
Ans- VLC media player
Question 3. Daniele De Rossi, who announced his retirement recently, is a world-cup winning footballer of which country?
Ans- Italy
Question 4. Vayu, Hikka, Kyarr, Maha, and Pavan – heavily affected India’s west coast in 2019. What are these?
Ans- Cyclones
Question 5. Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has recently named as the new Sultan of which country?
Ans-Oman
- GoPro Hero 8 Amazon Quiz Answers - 17 January 2020
Q1. Which famous person born on 15th January, delivered the iconic ‘I have a dream’ speech at Washington?
Answer- Martin Luther King Jnr
Q2. Utkalika is the state emporium of which Indian state?
Answer- Odisha
Q3. The Hundred’ is a cricket tournament in England to be launched in 2020. What does the Hundred refer to?
Answer- Number of balls in an innings
Q4. More than 1 billion animals may have been killed in wildfires ravaging which country in 2019-20?
Answer- Australia
Q5. Which of these popular animated series is set in the fictional town of Springfield?
Answer- Simpsons
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)