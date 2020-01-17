Amazon Quiz Answers 17 January: Winner Gets GoPro Hero 8
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for dekstop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail today's Amazon Quiz prize, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win GoPro Hero 8
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: GoPro Hero 8
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 17 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
GoPro Hero 8 Amazon Quiz Answers - 17 January 2020
Q1. Which famous person born on 15th January, delivered the iconic ‘I have a dream’ speech at Washington?
Answer- Martin Luther King Jnr
Q2. Utkalika is the state emporium of which Indian state?
Answer- Odisha
Q3. The Hundred’ is a cricket tournament in England to be launched in 2020. What does the Hundred refer to?
Answer- Number of balls in an innings
Q4. More than 1 billion animals may have been killed in wildfires ravaging which country in 2019-20?
Answer- Australia
Q5. Which of these popular animated series is set in the fictional town of Springfield?
Answer- Simpsons
