Amazon Quiz Answers 15 February: Winner Gets Oneplus 7 Pro
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 16 February 2020.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Oneplus 7 Pro
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 16 February 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 16 February 2020
Q1- Indian-American Arvind Krishna has been appointed as the new Chairman of which global tech company?
Ans: IBM
Q2- What is the name of the $500 billion city-of-the-future that Saudi Arabia plans to build?
Ans: Neom
Q3- Who recently won his career’s 33rd National title at the Senior National Billiards Championship?
Ans: Pankaj Advani
Q4- The world’s smallest gold coin, which features Albert Einstein, was recently released by which country?
Ans: Switzerland
Q5- The words ‘Ordem e Progresso’ can be found on the flag of which country?
Ans: Brazil
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
