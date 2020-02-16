Amazon Quiz Answers 15 February: Winner Gets Oneplus 7 Pro

Q1- Indian-American Arvind Krishna has been appointed as the new Chairman of which global tech company?

Ans: IBM

Q2- What is the name of the $500 billion city-of-the-future that Saudi Arabia plans to build?

Ans: Neom

Q3- Who recently won his career’s 33rd National title at the Senior National Billiards Championship?

Ans: Pankaj Advani

Q4- The world’s smallest gold coin, which features Albert Einstein, was recently released by which country?

Ans: Switzerland

Q5- The words ‘Ordem e Progresso’ can be found on the flag of which country?

Ans: Brazil