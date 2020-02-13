Amazon Quiz Answers 13 February: Win Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win an exciting prize.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 13 February 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 29 February 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers 13 February 2020
Q1. The first fully solar-powered airport in the world is in India. Which city can you find it in?
Answer- Cochin
Q2. The 2006 film, The Namesake, starring Tabu and Irfan Khan is based on a novel of the same name. Who is the author of that novel?
Answer- Jhumpa Lahiri
Q3. To commemorate Rahul Dravid’s 10,000 Test runs, a wall with 10,000 bricks was built in which of these stadiums?
Answer- M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru
Q4. Which of the following national parks is located in Rajasthan?
Answer- Keoladeo National Park
Q5. What is the capital city of Mizoram?
Answer-Aizawl
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
