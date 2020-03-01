Amazon Quiz Answers 1 March 2020: Chance To Win A Samsung A10s
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz Daily Contest prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Samsung A10s
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 1 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Samsung A10s Quiz Answers 1 March 2020
Question 1. Who is the captain of India’s 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup team?
Answers – Harmanpreet Kaur
Question 2. Which upcoming Marvel movie would star Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie together?
Answers – The Eternals
Question 3. Larry Tesler, who passed away in February 2020, was the creator of which popular keyboard function?
Answers – Cut, Copy, Paste
Question 4. In which country would you find the Shanidar Cave – a hotspot for Neanderthal remains?
Answers – Iraq
Question 5. Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses (IDSA), was renamed after which former Union Minister?
Answers – Manohar Parikkar
- Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.