Amazon Quiz Contest Answers Today-8 January 2020, Win Samsung M30s
Amazon Quiz 8 January 2020 - Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop.
Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Samsung M30s prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 8 January 2020.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Samsung M30s
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 8 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Samsung M30s Quiz Answers - 8 January 2020
Q1- The barbs along the back, the ribbons of twisted steel, the jagged ends of swords and knives all tangled up’. Which throne is being described here by Stannis Baratheon in Game of thrones ?
Answer: The Iron Throne
Q2- The speeches and writings of this famous leader born on December 26th, 1893 are found in the ‘Little Red Book’. Name the leader.
Answer: Mao Zedong
Q3- The central character of the ‘Mardaani’ movie series is Shivani Roy. Which ruler’s name is also her middle name?
Answer: Shivaji
Q4- Sabroom SEZ (Special Economic Zone) focussed on the agro based food processing sector is the first SEZ in which state?
Answer: Tripura
Q5- Pakyong Airport is the first airport of which state?
Answer: Sikkim
Amazon Quiz 7 December 2020 Answers
Question 1: This actor born on 29th December, fittingly bought a house named ‘Dimple’ from Rajendra Kumar, but then renamed it Aashirwad. Name him.
Answer: Rajesh Khanna
Question 2: Noor Ahmad was the youngest player to enter the auction for the 2020 IPL. Which country has he represented at U19 level?
Answer: Afghanistan
Question 3: Nicolas cage (Hollywood actor), Eden Hazard (Belgian footballer and Real Madrid player), Bipasha Basu(Indian actress & model) & Lewis Hamilton(F1 racer and current world champion) have one the following things in common. What is it?
Answer: Born on same day (Today)
Question 4: ‘Mr Watson-come here- I want to see you’ were the first lines communicated through which medium? (Hint: Graham Bell invented this device)
Answer: Telephone
Question 5: In which of these sports did Jitu Rai, rise to world no.1 in his category in July 2014?
Answer: Shooting
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app.