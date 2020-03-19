Amazon Quiz Answers 19 March: Winner Wins Rs. 15,000 Pay Balance
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz Daily Contest prize, follow the below-mentioned Amazon quiz answers.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 19 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 19 March 2020
Q1. Who has proposed a new climate law that would set a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050?
ans- European Union
Q2. Bundelkhand Expressway is being built in which Indian state?
ans- Uttar Pradesh
Q3. Who is the only second Indian woman cricketer after Mithali Raj to top the women’s T20 International rankings?
ans- Shafali Verma
Q4. Which social media app announced a new sharing format called ‘fleets’ – which disappears after 24 hours?
ans- Twitter
Q5. Which institution is responsible for conferring the highest
ans-Lalit Kala Akademi
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
