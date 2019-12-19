Amazon Quiz 19 Dec 2019: Get a Chance To Win ₹ 10,000 (5 Winner)
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for dekstop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail today's Amazon Quiz Daily Contest answers, follow the below mentioned quiz answers to win ₹ 10,000 (5 Winner)
Amazon ₹ 10,000 (5 Winner) Quiz 19 December 2019 Details
- Amazon quiz today’s prize – ₹ 10,000 (5 Winner)
- Amazon quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM
- Amazon quiz Date – 19 December 2019
- Winners List Will Declare On – 30 January 2019
Amazon ₹ 10,000 (5 Winner) Quiz 19 December 2019 Answers
Q1- Which iconic Indian institution is celebrating 100 years this year?
Answer: IIT BHU
Q2- 34-year-old Sanna Marin from which country recently became the world's youngest sitting prime minister?
Answer: Finland
Q3- What is the topic of the COP25 conference, held recently over 12 days in Madrid?
Answer: Climate change
Q4- Mominul Haque is the current captain of which nation's Test cricket team?
Answer: Bangladesh
Q5- Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Alphabet Inc.?
Answer: Sundar Pichai
How To Play Amazon Daily Quiz Contest?
- Download the Amazon app from Google Playstore
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
Amazon Quiz Contest Terms:
- This Contest will commence on 8th December 2019 From 8:00:00 A.M. (IST) To 12:59:59 P.M. (IST) (“Contest Period”)
- In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on the Amazon.in App ("Amazon.in App").
- Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.
- Thereafter, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.
- The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.
- The declared lucky winner(s) will be eligible for winning Exciting Prizes
