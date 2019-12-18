Amazon Quiz 18 Dec 2019:Winner Will Get Huawei Y9 Prime Smartphone
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. Today’s lucky winners will get Huawei Y9 Prime Smartphone.
Amazon Huawei Y9 Prime Smartphone Quiz 18 December 2019 Answers
Q1- Which of these movies was also referred to during production as 'Bond 25'? (Hint: It will be 25th James Bond film).
Answer: No Time to Die
Q2- Going into the auction for the 2020 IPL, which of these players was not retained by his team?
Answer: Chris Lynn
Q3- Dilma Rousseff, born on 14th December 1947, served as the President of which country before being impeached?
Answer: Brazil
Q4- 'Hand in Hand 2019' that began in Meghalaya from December 7th is a joint military exercise of India and which country?
Answer: China
Q5- The recently released 'Pati Patni aur Woh' is a remake of a 1978 movie starring which of these actors in the lead role?
Answer: Sanjeev Kumar
Amazon Huawei Y9 Prime Smartphone Quiz Today 18 December 2019 Details
- Amazon quiz today’s prize – Huawei Y9 Prime Smartphone
- Amazon quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM
- Amazon quiz Date – 18 December 2019
- Winners List Will Declare On – 30 January 2019
How To Play Amazon Quiz Daily Contest?
- Download the Amazon app from Google Playstore
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in on the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
Amazon Quiz Contest Terms:
- This Contest will commence on 8th December 2019 From 8:00:00 A.M. (IST) To 12:59:59 P.M. (IST) (“Contest Period”)
- In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on the Amazon.in App ("Amazon.in App").
- Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.
- Thereafter, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.
- The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.
- The declared lucky winner(s) will be eligible for winning Exciting Prizes
