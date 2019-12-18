Amazon Quiz 18 Dec 2019:Winner Will Get Huawei Y9 Prime Smartphone

Q1- Which of these movies was also referred to during production as 'Bond 25'? (Hint: It will be 25th James Bond film).

Answer: No Time to Die

Q2- Going into the auction for the 2020 IPL, which of these players was not retained by his team?

Answer: Chris Lynn

Q3- Dilma Rousseff, born on 14th December 1947, served as the President of which country before being impeached?

Answer: Brazil

Q4- 'Hand in Hand 2019' that began in Meghalaya from December 7th is a joint military exercise of India and which country?

Answer: China

Q5- The recently released 'Pati Patni aur Woh' is a remake of a 1978 movie starring which of these actors in the lead role?

Answer: Sanjeev Kumar