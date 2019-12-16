Amazon Quiz 16 Dec 2019: Lucky Winner will get ₹5,000 (10 Winners)

Q1- In 'Friends' which of these couples adopt the twins Jack and Erica? (Hint: This happens in the final season of the show).

Answer: Chandler and Monica

Answer: Rajanikanth

Q3- Which country hosted the 2019 edition of the South Asian Games?

Answer: Nepal

Q4- Which of these is the sequel of the movie Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot?

Answer: Wonder Woman 1984

Ans: Oldest Nobel winner