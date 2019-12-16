Amazon Quiz 16 Dec 2019: Lucky Winner will get ₹5,000 (10 Winners)
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. Today’s lucky winners will get ₹5,000.
Amazon ₹5,000 Today’s Quiz 16 December 2019 Details
- Amazon quiz today’s prize – ₹5,000 (10 Winners)
- Amazon quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM
- Amazon quiz Date – 16 December 2019
- Winners List Will Declare On – 30 January 2019
Amazon ₹5,000 Quiz 16 December 2019 Answers
Q1- In 'Friends' which of these couples adopt the twins Jack and Erica? (Hint: This happens in the final season of the show).
Answer: Chandler and Monica
Answer: Rajanikanth
Q3- Which country hosted the 2019 edition of the South Asian Games?
Answer: Nepal
Q4- Which of these is the sequel of the movie Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot?
Answer: Wonder Woman 1984
Ans: Oldest Nobel winner
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Everyday?
- Download the Amazon app from Google Playstore
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in on the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
Amazon Quiz Contest Terms:
- This Contest will commence on 8th December 2019 From 8:00:00 A.M. (IST) To 12:59:59 P.M. (IST) (“Contest Period”)
- In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on the Amazon.in App ("Amazon.in App").
- Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.
- Thereafter, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.
- The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.
- The declared lucky winner(s) will be eligible for winning Exciting Prizes
