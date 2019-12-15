Amazon Quiz 15 December: Get Chance to Win Samsung A10s
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. Today’s lucky winners will get Samsung A10s.
Amazon Samsung A10s Today’s Quiz 15 December 2019 Details
- Amazon quiz today’s prize – Samsung A10s
- Amazon quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM
- Amazon quiz Date – 15 December 2019
- Winners List Will Declare On – 30 December 2019
Samsung A10s Amazon Quiz 15 December 2019 Answers
Q1- Who was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019?
Answer: Kylie Jenner
Q2- Born on 11th December 1922, which Bollywood actor's ancestral home in Pakistan was declared a heritage site by the Pakistan government in 2014?
Answer: Dilip Kumar
Q3- How many centuries has Virat Kohli hit in T20 international cricket?
Answer: 0
Q4- Which company is building Starship, a transportation system designed for interplanetary travel?
Answer: SpaceX
Q5- Which of these historical characters has Sanjay Dutt portrayed in a recent movie directed by Ashutosh Gowariker?
Answer: Ahmad Shah Abdali
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest?
- Download the Amazon app from Google Playstore
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz’s Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in on the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
Amazon Quiz Contest Terms:
- This Contest will commence on 8th December 2019 From 8:00:00 A.M. (IST) To 12:59:59 P.M. (IST) (“Contest Period”)
- In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on the Amazon.in App ("Amazon.in App").
- Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.
- Thereafter, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.
- The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.
- The declared lucky winner(s) will be eligible for winning Exciting Prizes
