Amazon Quiz 15 December: Get Chance to Win Samsung A10s

Q1- Who was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019?

Answer: Kylie Jenner

Q2- Born on 11th December 1922, which Bollywood actor's ancestral home in Pakistan was declared a heritage site by the Pakistan government in 2014?

Answer: Dilip Kumar

Q3- How many centuries has Virat Kohli hit in T20 international cricket?

Answer: 0

Q4- Which company is building Starship, a transportation system designed for interplanetary travel?

Answer: SpaceX

Q5- Which of these historical characters has Sanjay Dutt portrayed in a recent movie directed by Ashutosh Gowariker?

Answer: Ahmad Shah Abdali