GoPro Hero 8 Amazon Quiz Answers 20 Dec: Get a Chance to Win GoPro

Q1- The 50th International Film Festival of India was recently held in which state?

Answer: Goa

Q2- For which incident that happened 100 years ago, did former British PM Theresa May express “regret” in the UK Parliament in 2019?

Answer: Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Q3- Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to be the 28th occupant of which important post, after the current holder retires on 31st December 2019?

Answer: Chief of Army Staff

Q4- Who topped the Spotify list of ‘most-streamed artist of the decade’?

Answer: Drake

Q5- Who has become the youngest scorer in UEFA Champions League history? (Hint: He plays for FC Barcelona)

Answer: Ansu Fati