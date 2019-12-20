GoPro Hero 8 Amazon Quiz Answers 20 Dec: Get a Chance to Win GoPro
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers daily. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz Daily Contest answers, check the details and answers given below.
Amazon GoPro Hero 8 Quiz 20 December 2019 Details
- Amazon quiz today’s prize – GoPro Hero 8
- Amazon quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM
- Amazon quiz Date – 20 December 2019
- Winners List Will Declare On – 30 January 2019
Amazon GoPro Hero 8 Quiz 20 December 2019 Answers
Q1- The 50th International Film Festival of India was recently held in which state?
Answer: Goa
Q2- For which incident that happened 100 years ago, did former British PM Theresa May express “regret” in the UK Parliament in 2019?
Answer: Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Q3- Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to be the 28th occupant of which important post, after the current holder retires on 31st December 2019?
Answer: Chief of Army Staff
Q4- Who topped the Spotify list of ‘most-streamed artist of the decade’?
Answer: Drake
Q5- Who has become the youngest scorer in UEFA Champions League history? (Hint: He plays for FC Barcelona)
Answer: Ansu Fati
How To Play Amazon Daily Quiz Contest?
- Download the Amazon app from Google Playstore
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
