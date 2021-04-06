War of Words: Kerala Boils on Poll Day Over Sabarimala Ayyappa

On Thursday, 6 April, when Kerala polled for Assembly election 2021, it was Sabarimala Ayyappa who was the most talked about.

Even as the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party had made women’s entry into the hill shrine a contentious issue during the campaign, on the polling day, almost every noted political leader of the state ended up commenting on Ayyappa.

The comments were indicative of the general sentiment in the state surrounding entry of women into the temple.