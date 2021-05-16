Kerala: Suspected COVID Patient Transported in Open Truck, Dies

Sabu’s wife Annie Xavier was found to have contracted coronavirus on 3 May. According to Annie’s brother-in-law Saji George, health officials told her and her daughter that they need not get tested and should stay in quarantine. However, on 13 May, Sabu started having difficulty breathing and was unable to talk.

Saji said he had been trying to get an ambulance from 3 pm. He was allegedly told to call the Corona Control Cell when he called 108, which is the number for the ambulance. However, when Saji called the cell, the executive on the line allegedly refused to assign an ambulance saying that Sabu was not on the list of COVID-19 patients. Saji was asked to contact the Health Inspector for the panchayat.

TNIE contacted the official in charge of providing ambulances. The official said that the cell had received a 'vague' call, asking for an ambulance before disconnecting, and that the caller did not say who he was or why he needed the ambulance.

The official also said that the caller asked if the ambulance was available for patients who did not have COVID-19. To this, the person who attended the call at the cell said that ambulances are only assignable for COVID-19 patients or their primary contacts, after which the caller hung up, the official in charge of 108 ambulance distribution said.