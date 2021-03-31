Kerala Elections: An Intense Three-Way Contest in Thrissur 

When Suresh Gopi uttered the words “I’m taking Thrissur” ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he had probably not expected to inspire hundreds of memes overnight.

The constituency dealt him a blow by electing UDF candidate TN Prathapan. Gopi settled for third position, with 2,93,822 votes. But a closer look at the parliamentary election results shows that in the Thrissur Assembly segment alone, the actor polled second after racing ahead of LDF’s Rajaji Mathew Thomas.

Two years later, Suresh Gopi is back to contest elections, this time for an MLA seat from Thrissur. But in 2021, there is no dismissing him.